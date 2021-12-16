How Much Can You Earn in 2022 and Still Draw Social Security Benefits?

Along with tax bracket increases, the full retirement age is increasing as well. In 2022, the age that you can claim full retirement benefits will be 67 and will apply to anyone born in 1960 or later. If a person turns 62 in 2022, their full retirement age will be 67. If a person was born in 1929 or later then they have to earn 40 credits (with a max of four per year) over their working life to qualify for Social Security.