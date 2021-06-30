Should You Take a Bite and Buy Krispy Kreme (DNUT) IPO Stock?

Krispy Kreme is expected to IPO on July 1. The company has kept the IPO price range between $21 and $24 and plans to sell around 26.7 million shares. JP Morgan, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup are the lead book-runners for the IPO. The underwriters have an option to buy another 4 million shares.

Usually, companies specify the use of funds in the IPO, which can be debt extinguishment, organic growth, or acquisitions. However, Krispy Kreme hasn’t listed how it plans to use the funds. “At this time, we have not specifically identified a large single use for which we intend to use the entirety of the net proceeds,” it said in the S1 filing.