Krispy Kreme Accounting Scandal Explained, DNUT to Go Public Again

The American motif that surrounds Krispy Kreme is strong, but just a few years ago, it wasn't strong enough to keep the donut brand from nearly falling apart. An accounting scandal that came to light shortly after the first IPO in the early 2000s contributed to the downfall.

With Krispy Kreme gearing up for a new IPO, this time under the ticker "DNUT," what's different this time around?

In the same breath, executive compensation is front and center on the S-1 registration statement, even ahead of the company's 17 percent sales growth YoY.

Krispy Kreme changed its ticker from "KKD" to "DNUT," which is a slightly trendier take. The company is also switching from the NYSE to the Nasdaq. The executive board has shifted given the company's accounting scandal history.

Also, the SEC requires certain documentation to remain a public company. Krispy Kreme's filings hid the fact that Livengood exceeded his personal flight budget by $320,000 in one year, among other misdeeds.

While they weren't accused of outright fraud, Livengood and his cohorts were independently profiting off of the company's accounting. Once the company went public, they manipulated the EPS by setting target prices with analysts and beating them by a cent in the earnings report. This leads to increased interest in the stock and was a key reason why Krispy Kreme stock (formerly "KKD") ballooned early on. Executives received monetary bonuses for a successful attempt.

The Krispy Kreme accounting scandal is a prime example of a public company using shareholder funds to propel an increasingly dramatized bottom line. Former CEO Scott A. Livengood started altering accounting reports in the 1990s and continued the practice into the new millennia, even after the company went public for the first time in 2000.

The consensus on the new Krispy Kreme IPO is mixed

It’s #Accounting scandal presentation week in my @UTexasMcCombs #Audit class. This team is all over the old KrispyKreme matter. pic.twitter.com/eYArv5C06Z — Jeffrey Johanns (@JohannsAudit) April 26, 2018

In the past, Krispy Kreme oozed desperation for Wall Street approval. Livengood was officially dismissed from the company in 2005. Michael J. Tattersfield came on board as CEO in 2017, a year after the company went private.

JAB Holding Company bought Krispy Kreme out in 2016 for $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme reacquired half a billion dollars worth of franchise locations to garner greater control over its brand. This rebuilding is impressive given the harsh image Krispy Kreme drew for shareholders and franchise owners in years past.

JAB has already taken the JDE Peets coffee shop brand public and expects to do the same with Panera shortly after the Krispy Kreme deal debuts.