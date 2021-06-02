Krispy Kreme Is Going Public Again Following Private Ownership

Bloomberg reported in May that JAB Holding, which acquired Krispy Kreme in 2016, is considering seeking a $4 billion valuation . Reuters stated that the valuation might be overblown due to “patchy performance and the trend towards healthier eating.” The IPO target price hasn't been announced.

Krispy Kreme’s second IPO will face challenges like competition from Starbucks and Dunkin’ Brands, which both feature coffee and sweet treats.

In 2018, Krispy Kreme acquired Insomnia Cookies, a company known for a variety of cookies including vegan options.