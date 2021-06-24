FPAC Stock Rises on Rumors of Merger With Thiel-Backed Bullish Exchange

FPAC stock is trading near the $10, its IPO price. The stock is a speculative play until the company announces a merger target. However, unless the sponsors make a serious mistake in terms of merger target or valuation, the SPAC stock could rise after the business combination is announced. Investors may recall that Bloomberg initially reported that Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) SPAC was in discussions with EV manufacturer Lucid Motors about a deal, boosting CCIV stock. A merger was eventually announced, but CCIV stock is now worth only a fraction of what it was before the announcement.