Whether to Buy Bonds or Stocks Now—Risks, Asset Allocation Explained

Over the last few years, several new asset classes, especially cryptocurrencies, have gained traction. Historically, bonds, stocks, and real estate have been the most popular assets. Many investors want to know if they should invest in bonds or stocks now. What are the risk and return payoffs of investing in stocks and bonds and what role does asset allocation play?

First, let's understand the difference between stocks and bonds. Bonds can be issued by either public or private institutions. Whenever a company needs cash, it can either do so by selling shares or raising a loan. Buying stock gives you an ownership stake in the company. However, as bondholders, you have the first right to the company’s assets.

Are bonds or stocks riskier?

Bonds are considered a safe investment, but they aren't risk-free. First, you take the credit risk when you buy the bond. The bond’s credit rating is a good framework to understand the risk. Lower-rated bonds have higher credit risk and vice versa.

Even if you buy the highest-rated bonds, you are subject to interest rate risks. The price of bonds moves inversely to the interest rates and bonds tend to fall in a rising interest rate environment. Rising inflation and fears of a rate hike led to a rise in bond yields and bonds turned negative for the year.

As for stocks, there are multiples risks. Apart from the company-specific factors, macro factors including the interest rate environment impact stock prices. Earlier in 2021, there was a bloodbath in growth stocks amid the rise in bond yields.

Warren Buffett says he remains bullish on America and is advising everyone to sell their bonds even as his business units shed 31,000 jobs, or 8% if its workforce, in the past year! Is that a case of cognitive dissonance? — David Rosenberg (@EconguyRosie) March 1, 2021

