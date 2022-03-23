Is Shibnobi the Next Shiba Inu? What’s in the Cards for the Crypto

Shibnobi’s SHINJA token currently trades for fractions of a penny. Considering the crypto’s massive supply, reaching $1 is almost impossible, even with the token burn program. However, investors don’t need Shibnobi to reach $1 to make money from it—they just need for it to increase in value. More than 60,000 investors have bought into Shibnobi, and many more may join as the project expands and awareness increases.