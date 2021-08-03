Rover (ROVR) Stock Jumps on Debut—Will It Go Up More?

Founded in 2011, Rover is an app for locating dog walkers and sitters. The company has over 500,000 pet care providers across the U.S. and Europe. Rover has generated $48 million in revenues in 2020. The company expects its revenues to rise at a CAGR of 30 percent from 2018–2022 to reach $201 million by 2022. The company sees itself turning adjusted EBITDA positive in 2022. Rover estimates that the total addressable market will grow to $113 billion in 2030, which is up from $79 billion in 2020.