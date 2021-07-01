Robinhood's Restitution List: What It Means and Where to Find It

FINRA addressed quite a few woes, but there were four key issues that ultimately led to the record-breaking fine:

Some investors were trading on margin unwillingly due to a margin trade blocking feature that didn't work at certain times.

Some traders saw inaccurate balances due to technical errors. FINRA specifically pointed out a young man named Alex Kearns who died by suicide thinking that he held a balance of -$720,000, but his debt was actually much smaller. "He thought he blew up his life. He thought he screwed up beyond repair," his father Dan Kearns said in an interview.

Outages stalled trades and ultimately led many traders to experience losses because they weren't able to execute trades during that time. Customer service agents were largely unreachable.