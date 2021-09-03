Redwire (RDW) Stock Could Surge After the GNPK Merger

I would expect Redwire stock to go up after the merger as the space economy is growing fast. The company projected revenues of $119 million in 2020. Redwire expects its revenues to rise 37 percent YoY to $163 million in 2021. Between 2021 and 2025, the company expects its revenues to grow at a CAGR of 72 percent and reach $1.4 billion in 2025. In 2025, Redwire sees 20 percent of its revenue coming from civil, 39 percent from national security, and 41 percent from commercial and others.