Is Radix crypto a good investment?

Radix has scheduled several product launches through 2023. The project, which has highlighted that DeFi developers spend 90 percent of their time trying to secure codes, wants to offer DeFi developers a secure environment so they can focus on innovation instead of worrying about hacks. Radix also wants to offer a scalable solution to keep costs low for DeFi developers and users. Like BNB, the Radix project has a token burn policy, which reduces supply and can boost a token's price.