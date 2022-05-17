Potato Shortage Gets Worse in 2022, Global Food Crisis Deepens

According to the USDA, the country’s potato production fell on a YoY basis in 2020 and 2021. Frozen potato stocks at the end of 2021 were also lower than what we had at the end of 2020. While the COVID-19 lockdowns and labor shortage played a part, droughts in parts of the country also lowered the yields. In 2021, U.S. potato production was 7 percent lower than the average production in the preceding five years.