Goya CEO Bob Unanue Makes National Headlines, Predicts Global Food Shortage

Bob Unanue is the CEO of Goya Foods, which is the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the U.S. He belongs to the third generation of the family and has maintained a low profile. Unanue has been in the news over his comments on the food shortage situation.

Birth year: 1954

Birthplace: Wyckoff, N.J.

Education: Enrolled at the University of Seville

Spouse: Isabel Banuchi

Children: 3 daughters