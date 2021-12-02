Polkadot's (DOT) Price Prediction in 2030 Looks Positive

Polkadot's (DOT) Price Prediction in 2030 Looks PositiveBy Anuradha Garg
Polkadot’s price has increased by almost 300 percent YTD. Ahead of its parachain auctions, Polkadot hit a new all-time high of $54. However, it has shed some of those gains. Ahead of the auctions, users buy tokens to contribute to crowdloans, which effectively removes the tokens from circulation for two years.
The auctions are still going on and will end by mid-December. The first parachain auction was won by Acala, while the second one went to Moonbeam. Amid the recent volatility, investors wonder about Polkadot's long-term price prediction. What is Polkadot's price prediction for 2030?
Polkadot was created by Gavin Wood, who's also a co-founder of Web3 Foundation and Ethereum. One of its utilities is that it's able to process several transactions on parallel chains, which improves scalability. It allows trustless interoperability between various blockchains. It uses a PoW (Proof-of-Work) mechanism.
Polkadot's 2030 price prediction is positive.
- Price Prediction is quite positive on Polkadot’s price prospects and sees the token rising to the lowest possible level of $1,002.08 in 2030. The average forecast is $1,039.26, which implies gains of more than 2,700 percent.
- Coin Price Forecast estimates Polkadot's price to reach $166.8 by 2030, which suggests an upside of more than 350 percent.
- Cryptocurrency Price Prediction also likes the prospects of DOT tokens and expects it to return more than 4,200 percent by the end of 2030.
- Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen is positive about Polkadot’s near to medium-term future. He thinks that based on Polkadot’s Bitcoin valuation, there's a scope for DOT tokens to rise by 24 percent–25 percent. Based on its Ethereum valuation, it could rally another 120 percent.
Polkadot’s utility value is high.
Polkadot’s ability to provide trustless interoperability between blockchains has a disruptive potential because it would help create many use cases. Polkadot has also implemented sharding, which effectively breaks up the blockchain into separate shards so that transactions can happen separately.
This effectively increases the speed at which transactions can be processed. It would be able to handle 1,000,000 TPS (transactions per second) when fully operational compared to 1,000 TPS currently. This feature will also help lower the fees at the network.
Polkadot network’s usefulness has been increasing and is expected to rise more. It has been partnering with networks like Chainlink, which should lead to a rise in its adoption as well.
Another feature that could give Polkadot a bounce is its ability to upgrade automatically. By forking blockchains, it splits the chain into two different networks, which can be problematic if a network is trying to grow its user base.
Is Polkadot a good long-term investment?
Polkadot certainly has competition from other networks including biggies Ethereum and Cardano. After Ethereum’s upgrade, the utility of its competing networks might decline. However, given the overall rising utility and adoption of blockchain platforms, several competing networks can thrive simultaneously and Polkadot has a good shot at being one of them.