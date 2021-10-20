Chainlink’s (LINK) Growing Use Cases Justify Its Price Prediction

In the last few months, the crypto space has recovered once again after struggling with China’s crackdowns. Along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana have surged. However, some altcoins have not seen such explosive gains. Chainlink, for example, has risen just 130 percent year-over-year despite several positive developments in its network and partnerships. What's Chainlink’s (LINK) price prediction ?

Chainlink, a decentralized oracle network, plays an important role in the real-world implementation of blockchain technologies. It provides a link between blockchain networks and the outside world by enabling smart contracts to securely interact with real-world data and services. It also provides multiple layers of security, building trust among users.

Additionally, Firework Games has revealed that it integrated Chainlink’s verifiable random function (VRF) on the Polygon mainnet. Chainlink has also been integrating with other DeFi protocols, deepening its adoption.

In Sept. 2021, up-and-coming blockchain network Cardano partnered with Chainlink for oracle services. Cardano, which is now the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, aims to use Chainlink’s oracles to accelerate the development of its DeFi ecosystem.

The Top 1% of $LINK holders started accumulating 2 years ago and haven't stopped since. Also, supply on exchanges throughout this time has been on a steady decline. All while the dev team has been increasing supply by 1.5M/week.🚀The whales aren't selling... are you? #Chainlink pic.twitter.com/nGvUVbUAMA

While forecasts vary for the token, most see an impressive upside. Chainlink has the potential to become the industry's most widely used decentralized oracle network.

Is Chainlink a good investment?

Chainlink has been proving itself with continuous integrations with other projects, and now boasts nearly 865 integrations. Moreover, the network has been proactive in launching products and developments, building investors' confidence in its potential. According to Forbes, if Ethereum is leading the blockchain race, Chainlink is leading the oracle race, with over $40 billion in smart contracts.

Critics sometimes ask what's stopping other smart contract developers from designing their own oracles. The answer is that several DeFi protocols have lost a lot of money due to unaudited and centralized oracles being compromised. Chainlink ensures data sanctity through multiple layers of security. Another factor working in Chainlink's favor is its utility outside the crypto world—Alphabet, for example, is using Chainlink to develop hybrid blockchain applications on Google Cloud.