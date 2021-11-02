Animoca Brands Gains Support for Its Phantom Galaxies NFT Video Game

Animoca Brands has created blockchain games for years now. It allows players to earn crypto rewards and NFTs through gameplay. The company even has its own tokens to help operate these games. Some of the tokens are listed on common crypto exchanges including Crypto.com, Huobi, and Uniswap . Animoca’s Phantom Galaxies NFT game might be the most unique game yet.

Phantom Galaxies isn’t the typical blockchain game, where it’s on a mobile or PC platform and uses simple gameplay. The graphics are on par with some of the top console video games, and players will generally own everything that they use in the game in the form of an NFT. The game will be released on all console platforms, as well as on PC, which will make it one of the first blockchain games to do so.