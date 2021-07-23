Rev Up Your Engines, Formula 1 Creates Blockchain-Based Game

As a blockchain-based game built on the Ethereum network, F1 Delta Time uses both fungible (ERC-20) and non-fungible (ERC-21) tokens . The ERC-20 standard is the REVV (REVS) token, which is the basis for the metagame and economy. As the in-game currency, REVs are supported in a number of ways: earning REVs as rewards for completing milestones, as a fee for entering races, and for purchasing certain types of "Collectibles" designed around basic supply and demand. The intent of the token economy is that the limited supply will drive up the value of the "Collectibles."

As an ERC-21 token, the standard allows the on-token design and Collectible exclusivity to be verifiable and unalterable.There are five different types of NFTs in F1 Delta Time—Cars, Drivers, Components, Tracks, and Trinkets. They also come with "Components," which refers to sets of different parts or equipment-type "Collectibles" that can be attached to a Car or Driver to improve their base performance. For example, a Driver token comes with the "Components" of Gloves, Suit, Boots, Helmet, and Trinket. Each one of these "Components" will impact the Driver’s base stats, which grants better performance for future racing.