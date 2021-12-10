What's Former NFL Player and Sports Media Star Pat McAfee's Net Worth?By Kathryn Underwood
Dec. 10 2021, Published 10:53 a.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts fans might remember Pat McAfee from his time with the football franchise, while others might know him better as a sports media personality with a hit show. Appearances on ESPN and Barstool Sports led the way for the "Pat McAfee Show." Having recently signed an exclusive deal with FanDuel, what's McAfee's net worth?
Pat McAfee
Sports Podcaster, Retired NFL Player
Net worth: $20 million
Pat McAfee is a Pittsburgh native who was drafted in 2009 to play for the Indianapolis Colts. He spent his entire 2009-2016 NFL career with the Colts, made it into two Pro Bowls, and became All-Pro in 2014. His retirement from the NFL has brought great success as a podcaster on his own program, "The Pat McAfee Show," which airs on YouTube and Sirius XM.
Birthdate: May 2, 1987
Education: West Virginia University
Spouse: Samantha McAfee
What was Pat McAfee's salary during his NFL career?
According to CelebrityNetWorth, McAfee earned a career total of about $15 million during eight seasons. That figure comes from about $4.7 million in his first five seasons, plus the largest contract during his career, a five-year and $14 million deal signed in 2014.
Some NFL career highlights include the 2009 season, during which McAfee helped lead the Colts to wins in the AFC South division and the AFC Championship, as well as an appearance in Super Bowl XLIV.
According to the IndyStar, McAfee left $6 million on the table when he retired from football with two years remaining in his contract. However, he was about to have his third knee surgery in four years, and also hoped to pursue a career in entertainment. He said, "I wanted to chase fulfillment."
What's Pat McAfee's net worth?
McAfee is reported to have a $20 million net worth based on his NFL salary and earnings from his popular podcast. He worked with Barstool Sports to host his podcast but separated from that company in 2018. Despite that separation, McAfee made a $200,000 donation to a charity started by Barstool founder Dave Portnoy for COVID-19 small business relief.
Pat McAfee has his own podcast.
The "Pat McAfee Show" has aired on Sirius XM and YouTube. Many people might have questioned McAfee's decision to leave his professional football career behind at just age 29, but his endeavors since then like the podcast have proven to be even more lucrative than the NFL. One notable show guest was Aaron Rodgers, who discussed his controversial COVID-19 vaccine views with the host.
Pat McAfee signed an exclusive contract with FanDuel.
The NFL player-turned-podcaster announced on Dec. 9 that he had signed an exclusive contract with FanDuel. Forbes reported that the FanDuel deal could net McAfee up to $120 million due to the $30 million annual pay for four years. McAfee called it "a hilarious amount of money."
IndyStar reported that McAfee plans to donate nearly $6.5 million to a variety of charities including youth sports programs in his hometown. He also plans to donate to charities of former teammates Peyton Manning and Robert Mathis.
Pat McAfee is married.
McAfee is married to his wife Samantha. At the end of November, she shared publicly about her miscarriage and the consequent inability to have biological children. She noted that they were "heartbroken" and would likely consider IVF eventually in order to have children.