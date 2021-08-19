If Data Is the New Oil, Palantir Might Be the Next Aramco

Palantir is among the most discussed stocks on Reddit group WallStreetBets. Traders on the group successfully triggered a short squeeze in several stocks. However, over the last few months, they haven’t been as successful as they were in the first quarter. What’s the forecast for PLTR stock and can Reddit traders take it to the moon next?

Palantir went public in 2020 through a direct listing. The stock has featured among the top discussions on WallStreetBets previously before making it to the top of the charts this week.

Palantir stock forecast

According to the data from TipRanks, Palantir has an average target price of $23.8, which is a discount of almost 6 percent over the current prices. Analysts don’t have a bullish forecast for PLTR and it has received only one buy rating from the six analysts covering the stock. Two analysts have a hold rating, while three analysts rate it as a sell or some equivalent.

Article continues below advertisement

But then, some of the names picked by WallStreetBets were at odds with Wall Street analysts. GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) are two stocks where Reddit traders saw value while markets saw them as struggling companies.

Article continues below advertisement