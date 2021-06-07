NIO Versus CCIV: Which Is a Better EV Stock to Buy Now?

After the sell-off in recent months in EV stocks due to market rotation to value from growth following increasing expectations of inflation and interest rates, many EV stocks have been rendered cheap, or at least after last year’s run-up, they have come more in line with the fundamentals.

Among pure-play EV names, Chinese stocks offer a lot of upside given the potential growth in the Chinese EV market and government support. Apart from NIO, Xpeng and Li Auto are at the forefront in the Chinese EV market. Lion Electric (LEV), Lightening eMotors (ZEV), and Canoo are among the newcomers.

ChargePoint, EVBox, and Newborn Acquisition Corp. seem attractive based on their fundamentals to play the growing EV charging space.

Apart from the pure-play EV names, legacy automakers are also expected to take an increasing share of the EV market going forward. Volkswagen, Ford, and GM are catching up in the EV space due to their large scale. They could give pre-play EV names tough competition.