What’s the best new cryptocurrency release to watch in 2022?

Jasmy is a Japanese startup that offers blockchain-based solutions for IoT systems. The crypto has started to receive plenty of investor attention following some important partnerships, including with MetaVisa and Nippon Travel Agency.

If you’re looking for an NFT-related crypto, Adventure Gold (AGLD) is worth considering. Adventure Gold is associated with the Loot NFT project whose items have sold for thousands of dollars on OpenSea. The crypto could power transactions in dApps based on the Loot platform.