What’s the Best New Cryptocurrency Release to Watch in 2022?By Ruchi Gupta
Dec. 28 2021, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and JPMorgan CEO James Dimon might not support cryptocurrencies, but investors continue to seek the next crypto to explode. More projects have continued to launch to meet the strong demand. What’s the best new cryptocurrency release to watch in 2022?
Crypto investors are currently drawn to hot themes like NFTs, DeFi, Web 3.0, and the metaverse. Investors have learned that the metaverse and NFTs go hand in hand. Therefore, more NFT projects are launching as the metaverse buildout continues. Even former First Lady Melania Trump has joined the NFT bandwagon.
Facebook parent Meta Platforms expects NFTs to play an important role in the metaverse—the virtual world where people will have the ability to work, go to concerts, and play remotely. Meta Platforms is spending billions of dollars to build the metaverse. Experts predict that the metaverse economy will exceed that of the physical world.
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey question Web 3.0, but investors are pressing on.
Investors have continued to seek the best Web 3.0 cryptos to buy despite Musk and Dorsey casting doubts on Web 3.0 prospects. Many internet users count on Web 3.0 to bring back the freedom lost in the Web 2.0 era where Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Apple have positioned themselves as the gatekeepers.
Web 3.0 will be based on blockchain, which will give it a decentralized structure that should be difficult for a few entities to control. However, Musk and Dorsey think that venture capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz will end up controlling Web 3.0 at the expense of the users seeking it.
Whether you’re seeking exposure to NFT, DeFi, Web 3., or the metaverse, there are cryptos you might want to keep your eyes on in 2022. Some are new projects and others have been around for a while but are working on new things that should help grow their value.
DappRadar (RADAR)
JasmyCoin (JASMY)
Adventure Gold (AGLD)
Decentralized Social (DESO)
Gala Games (GALA)
Crypto.com (CRO)
Mongoose
DappRadar is Web 3.0’s Apple App Store and Google Pay equivalent.
DappRadar is part of the Web 3.0 movement. It has built a marketplace for dApps (decentralized apps) that are designed to challenge the likes of Apple’s App Store and Google Play store. DappRadar has listed thousands of dApps across categories like DeFi and Web 3.0 games, which makes it easy for users to access the services they want. The project has also launched a new business line where it will help brands build their own dApp stores.
Jasmy is a Japanese startup that offers blockchain-based solutions for IoT systems. The crypto has started to receive plenty of investor attention following some important partnerships, including with MetaVisa and Nippon Travel Agency.
If you’re looking for an NFT-related crypto, Adventure Gold (AGLD) is worth considering. Adventure Gold is associated with the Loot NFT project whose items have sold for thousands of dollars on OpenSea. The crypto could power transactions in dApps based on the Loot platform.
DESO crypto lets you bet on Facebook’s Web 3.0 competitors.
Although billions of people use Facebook and Twitter, many seek better alternatives where they could have more control over their data. Decentralized Social operates a platform for building Web 3.0 social media apps that will change incumbents like Facebook.
The way the current video game market operates doesn’t work well for everyone. Gala Games plans to address the shortcomings of the traditional video game industry by offering blockchain games. The project was started by a former Zynga co-founder. Gala appears to have bright prospects in 2022. The spending on gaming products is expected to continue to grow.
Investors are going for Crypto.com’s CRO coin amid the target for 1 billion users.
Many investors are eager to get exposure to Crypto.com. The startup offers crypto trading services in a space where it competes with the likes of Coinbase, Binance, and Robinhood. It also offers payment services, including a crypto-liked debit card that makes it easy for people to use their cryptocurrencies for payments. Crypto.com has outlined an ambitious growth target and it aims to reach 1 billion users in 2022.
Investors shouldn't ignore a good meme crypto.
Investors have made huge profits over short periods of time with meme cryptos like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Those juicy gains have inspired the rise of many meme tokens and one of them is Mongoose, which got its start following a mention at a Congress hearing. Doge Run and Shiba Doge are the other meme cryptos worth watching in 2022.