How to Buy Melania Trump’s Vision NFT as the Sale Deadline Approaches

How to Buy Melania Trump’s Vision NFT as the Sale Deadline ApproachesBy Ruchi Gupta
Dec. 22 2021, Published 10:16 a.m. ET
A Beeple artwork fetched nearly $70 million in one of the most expensive NFT auctions. That inspired Jack Dorsey to sell an NFT version of his first-ever tweet for almost $3 million. Since then, many startups and celebrities have joined the NFT business. Former First Lady Melania Trump is among the latest public figures on the scene. How can you buy Trump’s NFT and is it a good bet?
NFTs mean different things to different people. Some people purchase them for fun, while others see them as an investment. They hope that the item they purchase now will appreciate in value over time and allow them to make a profit. As the demand for NFTs grows, Coinbase has predicted that the NFT market could become bigger than its crypto trading business. Some investors are buying NFTs and Web 3.0 cryptos as a way to diversify their crypto portfolios.
What's Melania Trump’s Vision NFT project?
The former first lady’s first NFT is a painting of her eyes and it’s called Melania’s Vision. The item includes a recording of her delivering a message of hope. The item is based on the Solana blockchain, which is a competitor to Ethereum. Solana has continued to attract many crypto projects with the promise of fast transaction speeds and a low gas fee. Alongside the NFT drop, the former first lady has also launched an NFT platform and plans to release more items regularly in the future.
How can you buy Melania Trump’s NFT?
The sale of the Melania’s Vision NFT opened on Dec. 16 and the item will be available for purchase until Dec. 31. The NFT costs 1 SOL, or just under $190. SOL is the official cryptocurrency of the Solana blockchain.
To purchase the item, you need to create a crypto wallet. Although you can choose your favorite wallet provider, the former first lady’s website recommends the Phantom wallet.
Once you set up the wallet, the next step is to load it with SOL crypto. You can purchase the crypto directly from the wallet. If you already have SOL in another account, you can transfer it to the wallet. Make sure that you have enough SOL to cover the cost of the NFT and transaction fee. You can complete the purchase by connecting the wallet to the NFT platform and selecting the “buy now” button.
Is Melania’s Vision NFT worth it?
The former first lady plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the NFT trade to support her Be Best initiative. The program helps children who are aging out of the foster care system. In this case, the NFT money will go toward providing the children with computer science skills.