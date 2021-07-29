Is There More Upside Left in CLF and U.S. Steel (X) Stock?

The analysts polled by TIKR expect U.S. Steel to report revenues of $4.56 billion in the second quarter—an YoY increase of 118 percent. The company’s adjusted EBITDA is expected to rise 560 percent over the period to $1.2 billion. The company’s EBITDA is expected to rise more in the second half of 2021 amid higher steel prices.

Markets are underappreciating the strength of U.S. steel markets. While there are fears of a slowdown, the undercurrent is strong even as we head into the seasonally weak second half of the year. X and CLF would use the current supercycle for deleveraging. CLF expects zero net debt by 2022. X might also provide the path for deleveraging in its earnings release.