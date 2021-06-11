CLF Stock Forecast: How High Can It Go Amid Reddit Short Squeeze?

CLF stook looks undervalued. It trades at an NTM EV-to-sales multiple of under 4x. The counterargument can be that we’re at the cyclical top and the valuation looks appropriate. I would argue that while U.S. steel prices might have peaked, they won't come crashing down. They will likely settle at a higher plateau, which would keep CLF’s earnings elevated for the next few quarters. We also have the HBI (hot-briquetted iron) facility that would add shareholder value in the medium to long term.