How Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves Made His Millions

Subreddit group WallStreetBets is getting behind iron ore company Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and the company’s CEO Lourenco Goncalves.

Goncalves has served as the company’s chairman, president, and CEO since 2014. He's credited with helping the company become a leading player in the U.S. steel industry.

Lourenco Goncalves’ net worth

Goncalves’ net worth has grown to at least $91.7 million, according to the website WallMine. He owns over 200,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock worth over $75,626,312. His salary alone is over $16 million.

Source: Cleveland-Cliffs

One WallStreetBets member praised Goncalves for comments he made in 2019. Goncalves said that he was “boiling short-sellers like frogs.” His statements came after a Cleveland-Cliffs quarterly earnings report surpassed analyst expectations and stock in the company shot up.

“CEO LOURENCO GONCALVES is a f*** stud. HE knows the analysts are wrong, and he KNOWS that people are shorting his company,” Reddit user TrumXReddit wrote.

TrumXReddit encouraged others to invest in Cleveland-Cliffs, “Because Steel is in huge demand because now that covid is falling back, people want to buy stuff, build stuff and all needs steel. Steel prices went to the moon!”

Goncalves has a reputation for complaining about Wall Street analysts. In April, he went on the attack against the S&P Global Ratings, which viewed his company’s creditworthiness lower than the Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, Bloomberg reported.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Well Fargo & Co. have also been targets of his rath over the years.