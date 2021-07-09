U.S. Steel (X) Stock Is Rising, Could be a Reddit Target After CLF

U.S. Steel Corporation (X) stock was trading sharply higher on July 9. Why is X stock rising and could it be the next target for Reddit group WallStreetBets after Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)?

X and CLF are both integrated steel mills. This means that the company produces both steel and iron ore. Looking at the YTD price action, CLF stock is outperforming X with gains of over 52 percent. That said, X isn't doing too badly either and is up 40 percent so far in 2021. U.S. steel stocks have been strong in 2021. Nucor, which is the only steel name in the S&P 500, is among the top five gainers of the S&P 500 so far.