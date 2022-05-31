How Metaverse Phishing Scams Work and How to Stay Safe

Businesses across industries are setting up shops in the metaverse, with some using those outlets to sell digital items (such as clothes that people can use to dress their avatars), and others using them as showrooms where potential customers can learn about products before they come to the actual store to make a purchase. As people join the metaverse and businesses move there to serve them, the metaverse economic opportunity is forecast to grow to as much as $30 trillion by the end of the decade.