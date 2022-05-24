Five Candidates Are Running Against Marjorie Taylor Greene For Georgia's 14th District

The ballot challenge is just one of several battles Trump-darling Greene has been involved in since she was elected to her first term in 2020. A reporter for The Hill recently wrote that Greene is “perhaps the most controversial, bombastic, and criticized Republican in the House.”

Not long after she was elected, House members voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments due to statements she made in the past, before she was elected, about executing Democrats. Eleven of Greene’s fellow Republicans voted in favor of her removal.