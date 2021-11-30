Open Letter to Trump: QAnon Member Complains About Failed Predictions

In an open letter to former President Donald Trump, a QAnon follower named Donny Warren says that he's frustrated that some of the group’s predictions haven't come to pass.

“We have seen nothing happen,” Warren wrote in the letter, which he posted to a QAnon Telegram group on Nov. 28, according to Newsweek. “I told a few of my ‘awake’ friends that either this would be the best Thanksgiving ever or the worst. Guess which one it was?”