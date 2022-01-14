Why Lossless Could Be the Next Crypto To Explode

The crypto universe can be ruthless. making investors skeptical of new projects that seem to promise revolutionary solutions to big problems. To counter doubt about whether Lossless is legit, the people behind the project have taken the important step of revealing themselves. The project is led by Vygandas Masilionis, who studied building energetics at Vilnius Gediminas Technical University in Lithuania. Before Lossless, he worked for Monetha and UAB as an assistant design engineer and energy consultant.