Elon Musk Now Goes by 'Lorde Edge' on Twitter — What Does It Mean?

Quick to comment once the name change got posted, the co-creator of Dogecoin , Shibetoshi Nakamoto , tweeted that “Lorde edge is an anagram for elder doge,” and added that "this doesn’t mean it was intentional, but it is, in fact, an anagram."

Comments flooded the tweet, and many people started speculating whether this signaled the creation of another coin called "elder doge." Not surprisingly, it appears that there's indeed a Lorde Edge (LEDG) token now on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a total circulating supply of 10 billion, and currently, holds zero value. According to the smart contract, 21 holders anticipate and hope that the coin will become sensationalized as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB).