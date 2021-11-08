Elon Musk Now Goes by 'Lorde Edge' on Twitter — What Does It Mean?By Alyssa Exposito
Nov. 8 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
It doesn't take much for the public to react to meme-loving billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his odd but rather sensational tweets. Recently, Musk changed his Twitter name to "Lorde Edge" and his location to "Trollheim." What does the name change mean?
Perhaps toying with the fact that many people would be confused by the name change, classically, Musk has left zero explanation for why his name and location reflect what they currently do.
Is "Lorde Edge" an anagram for "elder doge?"
Quick to comment once the name change got posted, the co-creator of Dogecoin, Shibetoshi Nakamoto, tweeted that “Lorde edge is an anagram for elder doge,” and added that "this doesn’t mean it was intentional, but it is, in fact, an anagram."
Comments flooded the tweet, and many people started speculating whether this signaled the creation of another coin called "elder doge." Not surprisingly, it appears that there's indeed a Lorde Edge (LEDG) token now on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a total circulating supply of 10 billion, and currently, holds zero value. According to the smart contract, 21 holders anticipate and hope that the coin will become sensationalized as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
Although Musk confirmed his cryptocurrency holdings last week in a previous twe