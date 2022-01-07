GOP Rejects Liz Cheney as Republican—Will it Affect Her Net Worth?By Jennifer Farrington
Jan. 7 2022, Published 12:25 a.m. ET
When it comes to political parties, Liz Cheney, daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney, identifies herself as Republican. Her fellow GOP members, however, do not. After Cheney voted in favor of impeaching former president Donald Trump, she lost support from the GOP, also known as the “Grand Old Party.”
Despite having her fellow GOP members turn their backs on her, the Wyoming congresswoman continues to speak out on Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in the U.S. Capitol. During an interview hosted by Today, Cheney stated, “We won’t let [Trump] hide behind these phony claims of privilege.” Could Cheney’s defiance of the Republican party put her net worth in jeopardy?
Elizabeth Lynne Cheney
Congresswoman
Net worth: $3 million
Date of birth: July 28, 1966
Place of birth: Madison, Wisc.
Political affiliation: Republican Party
Spouse: Phil Perry
Children: 5
Liz Cheney is the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney. She currently serves as a Congresswoman, representing the state of Wyoming. Recently, the GOP decided to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and hold him accountable for his affiliation with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
What's Liz Cheney’s net worth, and could it be in jeopardy?
Liz Cheney’s role in politics has made her a very wealthy woman. As of 2018, Liz Cheney had an estimated net worth of $3 million, reports The U.S. Sun. Other sources, however, claim Cheney’s net worth is higher, somewhere around $5 million to $7 million, though this figure is unconfirmed.
In addition to her congresswoman salary, which is estimated to be around $174,000 or higher, Cheney's reported investments in real estate have helped to build her net worth to what it is today. In 2013, she and her husband purchased a home in Wisconsin that had a market value of $1.63 million.
As home prices have since skyrocketed, her property and any others she may have purchased could carry a higher value today. Cheney’s net worth might also include the earnings she receives from the book she co-authored with her father, Exceptional: Why the World Needs a Powerful America. That book was published in 2015.
While many might be concerned that Cheney’s political position could be at risk after the GOP dismissed her, she still has a few months left before she's up for re-election. Until that day comes, her net worth is presumed to be safe.
How long has Liz Cheney been involved in politics?
Liz Cheney was elected to Congress in 2016 and represents the state of Wyoming in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to her biography. Upon joining Congress, Cheney’s mission was to “restore America’s strength and power in the world.” Today, she serves on the House Armed Services Committee.
Between 2019 and 2021, Cheney also served as chair of the House Republican Conference. Before taking her Congressional seat, Cheney served as deputy assistant secretary of state and principal deputy assistant secretary of state for the Middle East. In addition to this, Cheney practiced law at White & Case and the International Finance Corporation.
In 2012, Cheney was hired as a contributor at Fox News. Given Cheney’s current role in the investigation of the Jan. 6 riot, many Fox News hosts today are publicly blasting her, calling her a liar.