QAnon Shaman Jake Angeli Receives 41-Month Sentence for Jan. 6 Riot

Angeli was quoted as saying, “We shall have no real hope to survive the enemies arrayed against us until we hang the traitors lurking among us” in a Facebook post prior to the insurrection. Along with his statements, he was often seen in an easily recognizable outfit of a furry hat with two horns and paint on his face and bare chest. Angeli was seen at the insurrection in this attire shouting into a bullhorn and goading the crowds.