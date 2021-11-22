Why Two Fox News Reporters Resigned Over 'Patriot Purge' Documentary

On Nov. 1, Carlson released a three-part documentary called the Patriot Purge. The documentary claims that it's going to provide the “true story” behind what actually happened on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. There were three claims in the documentary that drew tremendous backlash. The first claim is that there's a war on terror that's disproportionately aimed at “patriots.” The second claim is that the insurrection was a false flag operation. The third claim is that these patriots are being hunted in the manner that the U.S. hunted Al-Qaeda.