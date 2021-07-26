Lithium Mining Stocks Take Off—Why the Nevada Site Has Potential

Only one operating lithium mine is located in Nevada. Most of the lithium mines in operation currently are in Australia, China, Chile, and Argentina. The following are some of the top lithium mining companies in the world.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium is headquartered in China but has resources in Australia, Argentina, and Mexico.

Albemarle is based in North Carolina and operates in lithium as well as bromine specialties and catalysts. Albemarle is the largest producer of lithium for EV batteries.