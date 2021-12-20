Kraken Joins the Metaverse Race and Launches Its NFT Marketplace

It isn't clear when the marketplace will launch. However, with competitors like the Coinbase NFT marketplace on the horizon, it would benefit Kraken to act fast. In the last three months alone, FTX launched its NFT marketplace, which now features Ethereum and Solana NFTs.

As Powell mentioned to Bloomberg, "We think this [NFTs] is going to get to be a bigger and bigger thing and…we want to be in front of that for people,” which suggests that it could come sooner than anticipated.