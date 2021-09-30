Turn Your Physical Goods Into NFTs on the 4K NFT Marketplace

Users who want to purchase NFTs on 4K must enter a draw where the winner will be able to purchase the item. Users must have a MetaMask wallet to purchase NFTs, which people can install as a browser add-on. They will be required to have the amount of Ether the item is listed for in their MetaMask wallet when the draw is over.

When someone purchases an NFT on the 4K marketplace, they will receive the NFT and it can be exchanged for the physical item. Users cannot hold both the NFT and physical form of the collectible. If the NFT is held, the holder has the opportunity to earn a yield on that digital asset, similar to how physical items can appreciate in value. The platform currently focuses on luxury collectibles such as Rolex watches and rare apparel and footwear such as Adidas Yeezy shoes.