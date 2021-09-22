Curate Price Prediction—Gasless NFT and Physical Goods Marketplace

Gas fees, carbon footprints, and protecting the overall environment have been some of the top concerns when it comes to cryptocurrencies and blockchain platforms. Whether it’s a decentralized or centralized application, the issue still remains the same—a carbon footprint is left with transactions involving crypto. While some platforms are using more eco-friendly tokens, the top marketplaces and exchanges still use Bitcoin and Ethereum technology. They're known for having excessive gas fees and carbon emissions.

There have been applications based on alternative blockchain technology like Solana , where the carbon footprint is very minimal. Solana-based blockchains and other blockchains like Polkadot have shown that they could be a great replacement to the many NFT marketplaces and crypto exchanges that are based on an Ethereum blockchain. What about a completely gasless marketplace? The Curate marketplace has a gasless platform for content creators and users alike.

What is Curate?

Launched in June 2021, Curate is the world’s first gasless marketplace for NFTs and physical goods. It's also reportedly the first NFT marketplace approved on the App Store. Along with NFTs, the marketplace sells apparel, games, and other items. The application is geared towards people in the tech, gaming, and fashion industries. You can mint, buy, and sell NFTs and there's only a 4 percent transaction fee. Users are rewarded for transactions in Curate’s native token XCUR.

Curate claims that its transaction fee is lower than most competitors including Rarible and Foundation, which have a 5 percent fee and a 15 percent fee. OpenSea will be a tough competitor for Curate since its transaction fees are lower at 2.5 percent. OpenSea has an app for its marketplace as well. However, OpenSea’s marketplace app only allows you to browse NFTs right now and not purchase them.

Curate hopes to add more features to the marketplace in the near future. The features include an affiliate referral program, a desktop web application, Binance pay integration, more product offerings, gaming partnerships, and a Curate Pro platform where there would likely be some type of paid subscription for additional features. Curate also aims to have an XCUR debit/prepaid card, similar to Crypto.com’s Visa card, where you earn crypto rewards on purchases with the card.

What a crazy 7 days at @curateproject



1. We hit 10k active users

2. We reach $2M in gas fees saved

3. We pass 20k NFTs minted

4. 5 new team members join

5. We've started our 1st chain integration



The next 7 days for $XCUR will be epic... 👀 — James Hakim (@jvhak) September 16, 2021