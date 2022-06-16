Joe Lubin’s Ethereum Holdings Are More Relevant Now Than Ever

So far, 2022 hasn't been a good one for risk assets, at least until now. While stock markets have plunged, cryptocurrencies have witnessed nothing short of a bloodbath. Their market cap as a whole has reached below one-third of what it was in November 2021. Ethereum is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency. Its market cap has reduced by more than one-third over the last week and now stands at around $135 billion. The reduced market cap and ETH’s upcoming upgrade to proof-of-stake have heightened investors’ interest in ETH co-founder, Joe Lubin’s Ethereum holdings.