Logo
Home > Net Worth
Jeff Zucker
Source: Getty Images

Jeff Zucker Resigns as CNN President With $60 Million Net Worth

By

Feb. 2 2022, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Since 2013, Jeff Zucker has spent his time serving as CNN Worldwide’s President. In March 2019, he was named Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports. WarnerMedia is a division of CNN. Over the course of his career, Zucker has been an “influential news executive,” according to CNN Business. Zucker's position has allowed him to grow his net worth and develop many relationships.

Article continues below advertisement

On February 2, 2022, Zucker announced that he was resigning from his position as CNN’s President, effective immediately. Why did Zucker resign and how much of a salary did he leave behind?

Jeff Zucker

Former President of CNN Worldwide

Net worth: $60 million

Jeff Zucker is a Florida native with a history in news reporting. Zucker has served as the President of NBC Entertainment and CNN Worldwide. In February 2022, Zucker stepped down from his role as president after failing to disclose a romantic relationship he was having with a colleague.

Birthdate: April 9, 1965

Birthplace: Homestead, Fla.

Education: Bachelor in American History from Harvard College

Spouse: Caryn Zucker (Married in 1996 and separated in 2020)

Children: 4 (with Caryn Zucker)

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Zucker left CNN over a consensual relationship with someone he has worked with for more than 20 years.

Jeff Zucker net worth
Source: Getty Images

In what might have been his final memo to employees, Zucker informed his colleagues that he was resigning over a consensual relationship with a fellow worker. Zucker explained that it was the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s sexual misconduct case that led to him sharing details on his own relationship with a colleague.

During the Cuomo investigation, Zucker says he was “asked about a consensual relationship with [his] closest colleague, someone [he has] worked with for more than 20 years.” The former CNN President also shared that the relationship had “evolved in recent years” and that he was required to disclose this to the company, although he neglected to do so.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter

Zucker shared with his colleagues that he “was wrong” for not confessing the details on his developing relationship with CNN. As a result of his negligence, he opted to walk away from his position, which reportedly paid him an annual base salary of $6 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Article continues below advertisement

What's Jeff Zucker’s net worth after resigning from CNN Worldwide?

Zucker resigned from CNN Worldwide on Feb. 2. At the time of his departure from the multinational news channel, Zucker’s net worth was estimated to be $60 million. Although Zucker was said to be earning an annual base salary of $6 million, sources project that the figure is much higher given the “bonuses and other awards” he received annually.

CelebrityNetWorth estimated that Zucker made roughly $10 million or more each year serving as the President of CNN Worldwide when factoring in the other forms of compensation. Prior to joining CNN, Zucker served as President of NBC from 2007 to 2010. When Zucker left NBC, he reportedly walked away with a payout between $30 million and $40 million from Comcast, the company that acquired NBCUniversal in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jeff Zucker romantically involved with that led to his departure from CNN?

Allison Gollust
Source: CNN

Although Zucker was reluctant to share the name of the woman he is romantically involved with at CNN, the company broadcasted the information for him. CNN says that Zucker is in a relationship with Allison Gollust. Gollust currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for CNN Worldwide.

Zucker and Gollust worked together at NBC starting in 1998. Gollust started in the Corporate Communications group in 1996 and was later named senior publicist for Today in 1997 after receiving several promotions. After her departure from NBC, Gollust served as the communications director for former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The executive VP and CMO for CNN joined the CNN Worldwide family in 2013, shortly after Zucker took over as president. Although Gollust will remain at CNN, she issued a statement and said, “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the time.”

Advertisement

More From Market Realist

    • CONNECT with Market Realist
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2021 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.