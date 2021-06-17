What’s Ahead for ITUB Stock As Redditors Target It for a Short Squeeze

WallStreetBets seems to be boosting ITUB. Also, in a filing, the company said it will extend $79 billion in sustainable loans by 2025—almost 45 percent of its current loan book. Going “green” is among the hottest investment themes, and ITUB seems to be capitalizing on that. Finally, the Brazilian central bank has increased its benchmark rates for a third time. Bank stocks tend to do well amid higher interest rates, which boost their net interest margins.