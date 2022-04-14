Fact Check: Is Volodymyr Zelensky Related to George Soros?

The claims of Zelensky and Soros being related were made by a Twitter handle @ASBmilitari on April 5, attributing it to an unnamed Pentagon official. The account was created just days before the claim. A similar Twitter handle by the name @ASBmilitary with almost 200,000 followers was suspended shortly before. The account was instrumental in spreading misinformation and even floated a conspiracy theory about the presence of bioweapons labs in Ukraine.