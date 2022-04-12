Concerns Grow of Russia Possibly Using Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

According to USA Today, Putin believes that the war has gone past the point of peace talks. He reportedly stated that the war will "continue until its full completion and the fulfillment of the tasks that have been set." Foreign Secretary for the U.K. Liz Truss claimed that politicians and officials are working to investigate the "callous escalation" of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Whether or not the war will evolve into a full-out nuclear or chemical battle remains to be seen.