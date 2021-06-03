Why TPGY-EVBox Merger Failing Would Be a Major Setback for SPACs

TPGY and EVBox haven’t set a firm date for their merger closure. While announcing the transaction, the companies stated that they expect the deal to close in the first quarter of 2021.

On June 1, TPGY pushed the outside date to Aug. 6 from June 8. EVBox also gave TPGY the right to terminate the agreement at any time during the 15 business days following the date on which EVBox delivers the audited financial statements for 2020 to TPGY. The SPAC can also terminate the agreement if the company doesn't deliver the audited statements by the outside date.