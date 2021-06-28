Should You Buy Nokia (NOK) Stock Now After the Dip?

Nokia is a leading vendor in the telecom equipment industry. It provides network infrastructure, technology, and software services. Nokia has reduced its expenditure and widened its operating margins, thereby becoming profitable.

Nokia has 5G deals with most major wireless operators in the U.S and Europe. The company has secured around 150 commercial deals, and it anticipates that number to rise as more carriers extend their 5G networks. Nokia's 5G market share is also expected to grow with the U.S. steering away from products of Chinese 5G companies, such as Huawei.