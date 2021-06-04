Is Nokia Stock Undervalued and What’s the Best Price to Buy It?

Nokia (NOK) stock has gained 10 percent in the past week and 17 percent in the past month. So far, the stock has gained 40 percent YTD. The shares still trade more than 40 percent below their February peak attained at the height of the GameStop short squeeze . Should you buy Nokia stock now?

The latest short squeeze with AMC Theatres (AMC) stock appears to have left Nokia behind. The stock didn't change much from a year ago. Some investors wonder if Nokia is undervalued.

Some WallStreetBets investors think that Nokia could be an opportunity for those who missed on other meme stocks. A major advantage the community sees in Nokia is that it has stronger fundamentals than most other meme stocks. However, since Nokia isn’t heavily shorted, an AMC-type pop doesn't look likely.

The community has noticed that NOK stock hasn’t taken off like other meme stocks in the latest rally. AMC stock has gained more than 160 percent in the past week and 2,300 percent YTD. Naked Brands (NAKD) has soared 45 percent in the past week and 330 percent YTD. GameStop is up 1,200 percent YTD.

WallStreetBets is the Reddit community that the world has come to know well for its role in the GameStop squeeze that cost hedge funds billions of dollars. Many stocks have moved sharply after favorable mentions in the community. Nokia stock has been among the popular discussions on WallStreetBets lately.

Nokia shares rose slightly on June 3 and closed at $5.48 after trading between a low of $5.41 and a high of $5.68. At the closing, Nokia’s market value was $31 billion. Nokia has 5.6 billion shares outstanding.

Is Nokia (NOK) stock undervalued?

Nokia sells telecom equipment and the services that go with the equipment. It’s jostling for a position as a top vendor of 5G network gear. Nokia has been around for more than 100 years, and its innovations have resulted in a large portfolio of patents. The company licenses its patents to companies in a range of industries and collects royalty payments.

However, Nokia stock hasn’t moved much despite a recent stream of positive news touching on its equipment and patent businesses. The company has secured 5G deals with all of the major wireless operators in the U.S. and has contracts with many operators in Europe and Asia. For example, it recently bagged a 5G deal with the Philippines’ Dito Telecommunity.

