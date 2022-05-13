Is Elon Musk Pulling Out of Twitter Deal or Is It an Attempt to Lower the Deal Price?

However, things might not be as simple as they seem. Many people, including analysts, think that putting the deal on hold might be Musk's attempt to lower the price or pull out of the deal completely. Twitter’s stock price sank by almost 25 percent after Musk’s first tweet and recovered later. Twitter’s stock price has declined significantly since the buyout deal was announced. One factor that cast doubts over Musk’s intention is the 5 percent fake account number being out there in the public record for quite some time.