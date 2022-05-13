Ahead of Elon Musk's Deal, Twitter Lets Top Executives Go and Freezes Hiring

Supporters commented, saying, "So you were fired while on paternity leave? What kind of message will that send to other parents @/Twitter who want to take paternity/maternity leave? I bet they will think twice about doing so fearing that they may lose their jobs." Another executive, Bruce Falck (general manager for revenue), was also laid off. According to Bloomberg, amid the layoffs, Jay Sullivan will take over the roles of head of product and head of revenue for the time being.