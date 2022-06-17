Is Dogecoin a Pyramid Scheme? Investor Suing Elon Musk Says Yes

The lawsuit states, “Dogecoin is not a currency, stock, or security. It’s not backed by gold, other precious metal, or anything at all. You can’t eat it, grow it, or wear it. Dogecoin does not generate cash flow. It doesn’t pay interest or a dividend. It has no unique utility.” The suit continues that Dogecoin has no value in numerous other scenarios, and Musk and his companies are at fault for buying into it and convincing others to do the same.