Bill Gates Says NFTs Are "100 Percent Based on Greater Fool Theory" — Is He Right?

He then went on to say what he really thinks about digital assets.

"I'm used to asset classes, where, like a farm, they have output or a company where they make products," he said. "To have an asset class that is 100 percent based on greater fool theory that someone is going to pay more for it than I do and where it has, at its heart, this anonymity that you avoid taxation or any sort of government rules ... I'm not involved in that."